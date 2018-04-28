Funeral For: John Goertzen

Funeral Date: May 3, 2018

John Goertzen, 79, of Donwood Manor, passed away Thursday, April 26th at his residence. He is survived by his wife Jeanette, 3 daughters, 1 son, 4 sisters, 2 brothers, and their families.

The funeral service for John Goertzen will be held Thursday, May 3rd at 1pm at Grey Street United Church, 651 Sandhurst Ave, Winnipeg, with burial at Transcona Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.