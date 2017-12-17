Memorial For: John J. Froese

Memorial Date: December 20, 2017

John J. Froese, 90, of Winkler formerly of Reinfeld, passed away Friday, December 15th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by 1 daughter, 3 sons and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Anne.

A memorial service for John J. Froese will be held Wednesday, December 20th at 11am at Winkler Mennonite Church with burial prior to the service at Reinfeld Cemetery at 9:45am.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Monday from 5 to 8pm and Tuesday from 1 to 6:30pm.

Donations may be made to Winkler Food Cupboard.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.