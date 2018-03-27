Funeral For: John J. Siemens

Funeral Date: April 2, 2018

John J. Siemens, 96, of Winkler passed away Monday, March 26th at Tabor Home, Morden. He is survived by 1 daughter, 4 sons, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Elly.

The funeral service for John J. Siemens will be held Monday, April 2nd at 2pm at Winkler Bergthaler Mennonite Church with burial at Winkler Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Sunday from 1 to 8pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Foyer Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes or to Tabor Home Incorporated.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.