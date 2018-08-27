Memorial For: John (Jack) Lumsden

Memorial Date: September 4, 2018

John (Jack) Lumsden, 76, of Winkler, passed away Friday, August 24th at Health Sciences Centre. He is survived by his wife Donna, 1 daughter, and her family.

A come and go memorial reception with program for John (Jack) Lumsden will be held Tuesday, September 4th, 2:30pm at Winkler Days Inn Conference Centre. Private family burial will be held at Westridge Memorial Gardens

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.