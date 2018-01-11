Celebration of Life For: John Klassen

Celebration of Life Date: January 16, 2018

John Klassen, 80, of Winnipeg passed away Tuesday, January 9th at Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home. He is survived by his wife Arleen, 3 daughters, 1 son, 4 sisters and their brothers. He was predeceased by 2 sisters and 3 brothers.

The celebration of life service for John Klassen will be held Tuesday, January 16th at 11am at Kilcona Park Alliance Church, 1977 Norris Road.

Donations may be made to Siloam Mission.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.