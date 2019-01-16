Funeral For: John Koop

Funeral Date: January 19, 2019

John Koop, 85, of Steinbach formerly of Kleefeld, passed away Tuesday, January 15th at Rest Haven Nursing Home. He is survived by his wife Clara, 3 daughters, 4 sons, 8 sisters, 8 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by 2 daughters.

The funeral service for John Koop will be held Saturday, January 19th at 11am at Kleefeld EMC with burial at the church cemetery.

A come and go viewing will be held at Birchwood Funeral Chapel Friday from 7 to 8:30pm. Viewing will also be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to EMC Missions.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.