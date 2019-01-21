Funeral For: John P. Broesky

Funeral Date: January 24, 2019

John P. Broesky, 86, of Grunthal passed away Saturday, January 19th at Bethesda Regional Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Edna, 4 sons, 3 sisters, 3 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by 1 daughter.

The funeral service for John P. Broesky will be held Thursday, January 24th at 11am at Steinbach CMC with burial at Mitchell Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel Wednesday, 7pm with a devotional at 7:30pm.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.