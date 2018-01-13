Funeral For: John Panasiuk

Funeral Date: January 17, 2018

John Panasiuk, 90, of Vita formerly of Zhoda, passed away Friday, January 12th at Vita Personal Care Home. He is survived by his cousins and friends. He was predeceased by 1 sister.

The funeral service for John Panasiuk will be held Wednesday, January 17th at 11am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at Zhoda Community Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel Tuesday, 7pm with prayers at 7:30pm, and prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethesda Foundation.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.