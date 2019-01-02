Funeral For: John Penner

Funeral Date: January 6, 2019

John Penner, 85, of Winkler passed away Monday, December 31st at Salem Home. He is survived by his wife Barbara, 4 daughters, 3 sons and their families.

The funeral service for John Penner will be held Sunday, January 6th at 2pm at Winkler Sommerfeld Mennonite Church with burial at Rosenbach Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Saturday from 1 to 8pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Salem Foundation.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.