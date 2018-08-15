Funeral For: John Peter Loeppky

Funeral Date: August 17, 2018

John Peter Loeppky, 70, of Winkler passed away Tuesday, August 14th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Eva, 2 daughters, 1 son, and their families. He was predeceased by 1 brother.

The funeral for John Peter Loeppky will be held Friday, August 17th at 2pm at Winkler Sommerfeld Mennonite Church with burial at Westridge Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Thursday from 1 to 6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.