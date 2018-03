Funeral For: John Sidney Hodges

John Sidney Hodges, 83, of Steinbach passed away Wednesday, March 14th at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by his wife Elsie, 1 daughter, 1 son, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by his first wife , Etta, and 2 sisters.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.