Memorial For: John Voth

Memorial Date: April 25, 2019

John Voth, 89, of Winnipeg passed away Saturday, April 20th at Grace Hospital. He is survived by his wife Anita, 3 daughters, 1 son, and their families. He was predeceased by 2 sisters, and 2 brothers.

A memorial service for John Voth will be held Thursday, 10:30am at North Kildonan Mennonite Church, 1131 Roch St. with ash interment at St. Elizabeth Cemetery.

Donations may be made to MCC.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.