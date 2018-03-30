Memorial For: John W. Giesbrecht

Memorial Date: April 5, 2018

John W. Giesbrecht, 89, of Winkler formerly of Plum Coulee, passed away Thursday, March 29th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by 1 daughter, 2 sons, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Agatha.

A memorial service for John W. Giesbrecht will be held Thursday, April 5th at 2pm at Plum Coulee Bergthaler Mennonite Church, with burial prior to the service at 1pm at Plum Coulee Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Wednesday, April 4th from 1 to 7pm.

Donations may be made to the Plum Coulee Thrift Store.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.