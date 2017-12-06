Memorial For: John Z. Hoeppner

Memorial Date: December 9, 2017

John Z. Hoeppner, 86, of Morden passed away Monday, December 4th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Anne, 1 daughter, 3 sons, and their families.

A memorial service for John Z. Hoeppner will be held Saturday, December 9th at 11am at Morden EMMC with burial prior to the service at Southside Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden Friday from 1 to 6pm.

Donations may be made to Boundary Trails Health Centre Palliative Care Fund.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.