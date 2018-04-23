Funeral For: Joseph Ronald Reimer

Funeral Date: April 26, 2018

Joseph Ronald Reimer, 73, of Blumenort formerly of South Africa, passed away Sunday, April 22nd at Bethesda Regional Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Olga, 1 sister, 1 brother and their families.

The funeral service for Joseph Ronald Reimer will be held Thursday, April 26th at 2pm at Blumenort Evangelical Mennonite Church with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Evangelical Alliance Missions for an orphanage in South Africa.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.