Celebration of Life Service For: Joyce Fehr (nee Harder)

Celebration of Life Service Date: Pending

Joyce Fehr (Nee Harder), 56 of Altona passed away Monday December 25th at Health Sciences Centre, Winnipeg. She is survived by her husband Jake, Mother Elvera Harder, 1 daughter, 1 son, 2 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her father John A. Harder and 1 brother.

The celebration of life service arrangements for Joyce Fehr (Nee Harder) are pending.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona, Saturday December 30th from 9-9pm, Sunday December 31st from 9-6pm with cremation to follow.

Donations may be made to The Society of Manitobans with Disabilities.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona