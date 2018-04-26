Memorial For: Joyce Mackle Nee Shier

Memorial Date: April 28, 2018

Joyce Mackle Nee Shier, 90, of Winnipeg passed away Monday, April 23rd at Calvary Place Personal Care Home. She is survived by 4 daughters and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Frank, 1 son-in-law, and 1 great grandson.

A memorial service for Joyce Mackle Nee Shier will be held Saturday, April 28th at 11am at Maples Community Church, 1640 Leila Avenue, with ash interment at Kildonan Presbyterian Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Faith Bible Camp.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.