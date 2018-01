Memorial For: Joyce Tully

Memorial Date: Pending

Joyce Tully, 82, of Winnipeg passed away Thursday, January 11th at Donwood Manor Personal Care Home. She is survived by 2 sisters and their families. She was predeceased by 2 sisters and 3 brothers.

Cremation has taken place.

The memorial service arrangements for Joyce Tully are pending.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.