Funeral For: Julie Loewen

Funeral Date: August 28, 2018

Julie Loewen, 94, of Steinbach passed away Thursday, August 23rd at Bethesda Hospital. She is survived by 2 sisters, 1 brother, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Jacob, 2 sisters, and 1 brother.

The funeral service for Julie Loewen will be held Tuesday, 1pm, at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach, with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Cancer Care Manitoba.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.