Funeral For: Justina Tina Barkman (Nee Schmidt)

Funeral Date: April 22, 2019

Justina Tina Barkman (Nee Schmidt), 85 of Morden formerly of Roland passed away Friday April 19th at Tabor Home. She is survived by 3 daughters, 2 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Martin and 1 great grandson.

The funeral service for Justina Tina Barkman (Nee Schmidt) will be held Monday April 22nd, 2pm at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden with burial at Hillside Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Tabor Home Foundation.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden