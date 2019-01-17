Funeral For: Karoline Klaassen Nee Unrau

Funeral Date: January 21, 2019

Karoline Klaassen Nee Unrau, 80, of Winnipeg passed away Tuesday, January 15th at her residence. She is survived by 1 sister, 3 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Paul, 3 sisters and 4 brothers.

The funeral service for Karoline Klaassen Nee Unrau will be held Monday, January 21st at 10:30am at Sterling Mennonite Church, 1008 Dakota Street, with burial at Gretna Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Manitoba Heart and Stroke or the Kevin Unrau Memorial Fund at Abundance Canada.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.