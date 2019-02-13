Funeral For: Katharina (Tena) Peters (Nee Neufeld)

Funeral Date: February 17, 2019

Katharina (Tena) Peters (Nee Neufeld), 89 of Winkler formerly of Morden passed away Wednesday February 13th at Salem Home. She is survived by her husband John I. Peters, 1 daughter, 5 sons and their families.

The funeral service for Katharina (Tena) Peters (Nee Neufeld) will be held Sunday February 17th, 2pm at Winkler Sommerfeld Mennnonite Church with burial at Winkler Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Saturday February 16th from 1-6:30pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Compassion Canada.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler