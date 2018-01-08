Memorial For: Katherine (Kathy) Dueck

Memorial Date: January 13, 2018

Katherine (Kathy) Dueck, 80, of Winnipeg passed away Saturday, January 6th at Riverview Health Centre. She is survived by her husband Abe, 2 daughters, 3 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by 1 sister.

A memorial service for Katherine (Kathy) Dueck will be held Saturday, 11am at River East Church, 755 McLeod Avenue, with burial prior to the service at Elmwood Cemetery.

Viewing and visitation will be held at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street, Friday from 7 to 8pm.

Donations may be made to Cancer Care Manitoba, MCC Manitoba or Canadian Blood Services.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.