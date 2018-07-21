Funeral For: Kathleen Froese Klassen

Funeral Date: July 24, 2018

Kathleen Froese Klassen, 91, of Winnipeg, passed away Tuesday, July 17th at Deer Lodge Centre. She is survived by 2 step-daughters, 1 sister, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband, David, and 1 son-in-law.

The funeral service for Kathleen Froese Klassen will be held Tuesday, July 24th at 10:30am at Portage Avenue Church, 1420 Portage Avenue, with burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to MCC or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.