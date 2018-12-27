Funeral For: Katie Beskorowainy
Funeral Date: December 29, 2018
Katie Beskorowainy, 93, of Vita formerly of RM of Stuartburn, passed away Thursday, December 20th at Vita Personal Care Home. She is survived by 1 son, 1 brother, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Joe, 1 son, 5 sisters, 1 brother, and 1 brother-in-law.
The funeral service for Katie Beskorowainy will be held Saturday, December 29th at 10:30am at Vita Hall, with burial at Celiento Cemetery.
Viewing will be at Vita Hall prior to the service at 10am.
Arrangements by Korban Funeral Home, Winnipeg.
