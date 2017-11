Memorial For: Katie Friesen Nee Zacharias

Memorial Date: Private

Katie Friesen Nee Zacharias, 88, of Altona formerly of Thames, passed away Sunday, November 26th at Eastview Place. She is survived by 4 daughters, 2 sons, 12 siblings and their families. She was predeceased by 10 siblings.

A private memorial service for Katie Friesen Nee Zacharias will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please extend an act of kindness in memory of Katie.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.