Funeral For: Kay Froese

Funeral Date: September 19, 2018

Kay Froese, 84, of Winnipeg passed away Friday, September 14th at West Park Manor. She is survived by 1 sister, 2 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by 3 sisters and 5 brothers.

The funeral service for Kay Froese will be held Wednesday, September 19th at 2pm at Portage Avenue Church, 1420 Portage Avenue, with private family interment.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Portage Avenue Church.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.