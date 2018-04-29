Memorial For: Kay Martens
Memorial Date: May 3, 2018
Kay Martens, 95 of Winnipeg formerly of Niverville passed away Friday April 27th at Concordia Hospital. She is survived by 2 daughters, 4 sons, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by her husband John, 3 sisters, 4 brothers, 1 granddaughter and 1 grandson.
A memorial service for Kay Martens will be held Thursday May 3rd, 11am at Fourth Avenue Bible Church, Niverville.
Donations may be made to MCC.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach
Kay Martens
- Details
- Category: Funeral Announcements
-
Memorial For: Kay Martens
- Next Dan Giesbrecht