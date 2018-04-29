Memorial For: Kay Martens

Memorial Date: May 3, 2018

Kay Martens, 95 of Winnipeg formerly of Niverville passed away Friday April 27th at Concordia Hospital. She is survived by 2 daughters, 4 sons, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by her husband John, 3 sisters, 4 brothers, 1 granddaughter and 1 grandson.

A memorial service for Kay Martens will be held Thursday May 3rd, 11am at Fourth Avenue Bible Church, Niverville.

Donations may be made to MCC.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach