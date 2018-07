Graveside Funeral For: Kenneth Fred Knutt

Graveside Funeral Date: July 24, 2018

Kenneth Fred Knutt, 66 of Morris, also affectionately known as “Amos” passed away Saturday July 21st at Health Sciences Centre, Winnipeg. He is survived by his wife Denise, 2 daughters and their families.

A graveside funeral service for Kenneth Fred Knutt will be held Tuesday July 24th, 11am at Lowe Farm Cemetery with a reception to follow at Morris Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home