Memorial For: Kenneth Peter Friesen

Memorial Date: May 8, 2018

Kenneth Peter Friesen, 56 of Morden passed away Friday May 4th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by 1 daughter, 1 son and their families.

A memorial service for Kenneth Peter Friesen will be held Tuesday May 8th, 2pm at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden with burial at 10am prior to the service at Southside Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden, Monday May 7th from 1-9pm.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden