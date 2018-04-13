Funeral For: Kevin Sean Thiessen

Funeral Date: April 16, 2018

Kevin Sean Thiessen, 26, of Plum Coulee formerly of Morden, passed away Wednesday, April 11th at his home. He is survived by his mother and stepfather Mary and Darren Ballweg, 1 son, 1 sister, 1 brother, and 1 stepsister. He was predeceased by his father Cornie Thiessen.

The funeral service for Kevin Sean Thiessen will be held Wednesday, April 18th at 2pm at Morden Christian Life Centre with burial at Hillside Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Tuesday from 1 to 9pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Youth For Christ.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.