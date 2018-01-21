Funeral For: Kim Edwards

Funeral Date: January 27, 2018

Kim Edwards, 55, passed away Friday January 12th. She is survived by 1 daughter, 2 sons, 1 foster son and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Ron.

The funeral service for Kim Edwards will be held Saturday, January 27th at 2pm at Morris Fellowship Chapel with burial of the urn at a later date at Otterburne West Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Winnipeg Humane Society.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.