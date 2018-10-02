Memorial For: Kola Holenski

Memorial Date: October 5, 2018

Kola Holenski, 96, of Morden formerly of Pierce District, passed away Saturday, September 29th at Tabor Home. He is survived by 1 son, 1 daughter-in-law, and their family. He was predeceased by his first wife Mary, and his second wife Annie.

Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service for Kola Holenski will be held Friday, October 5th at 2pm at Morden St. Paul’s United Church with ash interment at Chapel Cemetery.

Donations may be made to CancerCare Manitoba or Alzheimer Society.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.