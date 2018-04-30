Celebration of Life For: Kyla Staib

Celebration of Life Date: May 2, 2018

Kyla Staib, 21, of the Steinbach area passed away Tuesday, April 24th. She is survived by her husband Albert, her parents Bruce & Kim, 3 sisters, her in-laws Marcus & Lisa, grandparents, and numerous relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service for Kyla Staib will be held Wednesday, May 2nd at 3pm at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Steinbach.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stars Air Ambulance or Kleefeld Fire and Rescue.

Arrangements by Eternal Grace Funerals, Winnipeg.