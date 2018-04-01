Mass of Resurrection For: Laurent Jolicoeur

Mass of Resurrection Date: April 4, 2018

Laurent Jolicoeur, 74, of Ste. Anne passed away Friday, March 10th at Villa Youville. He is survived by his wife Irene, 2 daughters, 3 sons, 2 sisters, 6 brothers and their families.

The Mass of Resurrection for Laurent Jolicoeur will be held Wednesday April 4th, 11am at St. Joachim Catholic Parish with ash interment at Ste. Anne Roman Catholic Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the parish prior to the service.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.