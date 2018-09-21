Celebration of Life For: Lawrence Dyck
Celebration of Life Date: September 23, 2018
Lawrence Dyck, 76, of Lowe Farm passed away Wednesday, September 19th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Erna, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 1 sister, 2 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister.
The celebration of life come-and-go-gathering for Lawrence Dyck will be held Sunday,September 23rd from 2 to 5pm at Lowe Farm Community Centre. Burial has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Katie’s Cottage or Blue Sky Opportunities.
Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.
Lawrence Dyck
