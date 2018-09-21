Celebration of Life For: Lawrence Dyck

Celebration of Life Date: September 23, 2018

Lawrence Dyck, 76, of Lowe Farm passed away Wednesday, September 19th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Erna, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 1 sister, 2 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister.

The celebration of life come-and-go-gathering for Lawrence Dyck will be held Sunday,September 23rd from 2 to 5pm at Lowe Farm Community Centre. Burial has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Katie’s Cottage or Blue Sky Opportunities.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.