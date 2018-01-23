Funeral For: Lawrence Hiebert

Funeral Date: January 28, 2018

Lawrence Hiebert, 93 of Winkler formerly of Horndean passed away Sunday January 21st at Eastview Place, Altona. He is survived by his 2nd wife Tina, 1 daughter, 1 son, 3 sisters, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by his 1st wife Helen, 1 son and 1 infant brother.

The funeral service for Lawrence Hiebert will be held Sunday January 28th, 2pm at Winkler MB Church with burial at Winkler Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona, Friday January 26th from 1-9pm, Saturday January 27th from 1-6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Children’s Camps International or Back to the Bible.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona