Funeral For: Lena Dueck
Funeral Date: January 9, 2019
Lena Dueck, 87 of Winnipeg passed away Monday December 31st at Health Sciences Centre. She is survived by 1 sister, 2 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by 5 sisters, 3 brothers and 6 in laws.
The funeral service for Lena Dueck will be held Wednesday, 10:30am at Bethel Mennonite Church, Winnipeg with burial at Altona Cemetery.
Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.
Donations may be made to Wycliffe.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.
