Funeral For: Lena Rempel

Funeral Date: October 23, 2018

Lena Rempel, 95, formerly of Winkler passed away Tuesday, October 16th at Riverview Health Centre. She is survived by 1 brother. She was predeceased by Tina, Nettie, Mary, and Henry.

The funeral service and burial for Lena Rempel will be held Tuesday, 1pm at Thomson in the Park, 1291 McGillivray, Winnipeg, followed by a prayer service at 2pm.

Donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Thomson in the Park, Winnipeg.