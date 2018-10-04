Funeral For: Lena Schellenberg

Funeral Date: October 11, 2018

Lena Schellenberg, 96, of Kleefeld passed away Tuesday, October 2nd at Bethesda Hospital. She is survived by 1 daughter, 5 sons, 3 sisters, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Levi.

The funeral service for Lena Schellenberg will be held Thursday, October 11th at 2pm at Kleefeld EMC with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to MCC – Comforters and Blankets Program.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.