Funeral For: Leonard Siemens

Funeral Date: May 1, 2019

Leonard Siemens, 93, of Winnipeg passed away Thursday, April 25th at Donwood Manor. He is survived by 4 daughters, 2 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Olive and 3 sisters.

The funeral service for Leonard Siemens will be held Wednesday, May 1st at 11am at Fort Garry Mennonite Brethren Church, 1771 Pembina Highway, with burial at Thompson In the Park Cemetery, 1291 McGillivray Bouldevard.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to MCC World Food Grains Bank or Donwood Foundation.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.