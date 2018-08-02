Memorial For: Liese Penner (nee Pauls)
Memorial Date: August 6, 2018
Liese Penner (nee Pauls), 93, of Winnipeg formerly of Killarney, passed away on Wednesday, August 1st at Concordia Hospital. She is survived by her husband Abram, 4 daughters, 3 sons, 1 sister, 2 brothers, and their families. She was predeceased by 1 brother and 1 sister.
A memorial service for Liese Penner (nee Pauls) will be held Monday, August 6th at 11am at Westside Community Church, Morden, with a private burial prior to the service at Southside Cemetery.
There will be no public viewing.
Donations may be made to Canadian Foodgrains Bank.
Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.
