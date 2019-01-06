Funeral For: Lillian Florence Reimer (Nee Demke)

Funeral Date: January 7, 2018

Lillian Florence Reimer (Nee Demke), 92 of Morris formerly of Morden passed away Thursday January 3rd at Morris Care Home. She is survived by 1 son and his family. She was predeceased by her husband Abe.

The funeral service for Lillian Florence Reimer (Nee Demke) will be held Monday January 7th, 11am at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Morden with burial at Hillside Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Society.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden