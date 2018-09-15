Memorial For: Lillie Boese

Memorial Date: September 17, 2018

Lillie Boese, 90, of Winnipeg passed away Monday, September 10th at Concordia Hospital. She is survived by 1 sister, 3 brothers, and their families. She was predeceased by 5 brothers.

A memorial service for Lillie Boese will be held Monday, September 17th at 2pm at Elmwood Mennonite Brethren Church, 145 Henderson Highway, with ash interment at Glen Eden Memorial Gardens.

Donations may be made to MCC, MEDA, or Eden Health Care Services.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.