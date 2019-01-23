Funeral For: Lloyd Ralph Janke

Funeral Date: January 26, 2019

Lloyd Ralph Janke, 90 of Winnipeg formerly of Morris and Morden passed away Tuesday January 22nd at his residence. He is survived by his wife Louise, 3 daughters, 1 son, 3 sisters, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister and 1 brother.

The funeral service for Lloyd Ralph Janke will be held Saturday January 26th, 2pm at Faith Lutheran Church, 1311 Dakota Street, Winnipeg with a private family burial of the urn to take place at Morris Cemetery at a later date.

Donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.