Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Lloyd Janke 

Funeral For: Lloyd Ralph Janke
Funeral Date: January 26, 2019
Lloyd Ralph Janke, 90 of Winnipeg formerly of Morris and Morden passed away Tuesday January 22nd at his residence. He is survived by his wife Louise, 3 daughters, 1 son, 3 sisters, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister and 1 brother.
The funeral service for Lloyd Ralph Janke will be held Saturday January 26th, 2pm at Faith Lutheran Church, 1311 Dakota Street, Winnipeg with a private family burial of the urn to take place at Morris Cemetery at a later date.
Donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Login