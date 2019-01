Memorial For: Lois Laverna Reimer (nee Peters)

Memorial Date: January 21, 2019

Lois Laverna Reimer (nee Peters), 80, of Winnipeg, passed away Tuesday, January 15th at St. Boniface Hospital. She is survived by her husband Travis, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 2 sisters, 1 brother, and their families.

A memorial service for Lois Laverna Reimer (nee Peters) will be held Monday, January 21st at 11am at Fort Garry Mennonite Brethren Church, 1771 Pembina Highway.

Donations may be made to Christian Blind Mission or MCC.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.