Funeral For: Lorenz Borkowsky

Funeral Date: January 17, 2019

Lorenz Borkowsky, 83, of the Bristol area passed away Saturday, January 12th at St. Boniface Hospital. He is survived by his wife Bernice, 1 daughter, 1 son and their families. He was predeceased by 4 sisters and 2 brothers.

The funeral service for Lorenz Borkowsky will be held Thursday, January 17th at 11am at St. Paul’s Evangelical Church with burial at St. Paul’s Cemetery – Friedensfeld.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.