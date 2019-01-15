Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Borkowsky, Alfred

Funeral For: Lorenz Borkowsky
Funeral Date: January 17, 2019
Lorenz Borkowsky, 83, of the Bristol area passed away Saturday, January 12th at St. Boniface Hospital. He is survived by his wife Bernice, 1 daughter, 1 son and their families. He was predeceased by 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
The funeral service for Lorenz Borkowsky will be held Thursday, January 17th at 11am at St. Paul’s Evangelical Church with burial at St. Paul’s Cemetery – Friedensfeld.
Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.
Donations may be made to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Login