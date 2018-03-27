Funeral For: Lorna Dyck (Nee Penner)

Funeral Date: April 3, 2018

Lorna Dyck (Nee Penner), 74, of Steinbach formerly of Mitchell and Winkler, passed away Tuesday, March 27th at Bethesda Hospital. She is survived by her husband Clarence, 1 daughter, 3 sons, 1 sister, 3 brothers, and their families.

The funeral service for Lorna Dyck (Nee Penner) will be held Tuesday, April 3rd at 2pm at Steinbach EMC with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel Monday, 7pm with a devotional at 7:30pm, and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Cancer Care Manitoba or Far East Broadcasting.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.