Funeral For: Lorne Lewis

Funeral Date: February 8, 2018

Lorne Lewis, 92 of Morris passed away Tuesday January 16th at Morris General Hospital. He is survived by his wife Jean, 2 daughters, 2 sons, 1 sister and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister and 1 brother.

The funeral service for Lorne Lewis will be held Thursday February 8th, 2pm at Morris United Church with Inurnment at Morris Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Morris United Church.

