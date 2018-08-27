Funeral For: Lorraine Sawatzky (nee Skryba)

Funeral Date: August 30, 2018

Lorraine Sawatzky (nee Skryba), 57, of Steinbach, passed away Friday, August 24th at Bethesda Hospital. She is survived by her husband Henry, her parents Walter and Lena, 2 sisters, and their families.

The funeral service for Lorraine Sawatzky (nee Skryba) will be held Thursday, August 30th at 10:30pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to enVision Community Living.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.